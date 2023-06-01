Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 0.4%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.
