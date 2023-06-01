USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.88 billion and $2.91 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 28,879,382,503 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

