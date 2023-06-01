US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTWO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

