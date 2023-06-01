US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Plans Dividend of $0.20

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1959 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 108,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,526. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.
