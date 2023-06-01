US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

USF opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. US Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.89 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.81.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

