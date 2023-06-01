UMA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.54 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $137.67 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00007179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,693,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,297,202 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

