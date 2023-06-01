Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 2.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $405.00. The company had a trading volume of 526,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

