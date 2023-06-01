U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $5.44. U Power shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 97,091,510 shares trading hands.
U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider. The Company developed battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating manufacturing factory. U Power Limited is based in Shanghai, China.
