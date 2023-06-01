Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Trupanion worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $923.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $738,600. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

