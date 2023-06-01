Truepoint Inc. Sells 10,678 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

