Truepoint Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $192,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,624. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

