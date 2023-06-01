Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.
Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 984,789 shares of company stock worth $59,749,440. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
