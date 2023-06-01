Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 984,789 shares of company stock worth $59,749,440. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.