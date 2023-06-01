Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.68 and last traded at C$20.80. Approximately 145,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 318,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3254859 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

