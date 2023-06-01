Threshold Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $250.60 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,876.73 or 0.99993351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002402 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,044,441.80294 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02467112 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,626,495.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.