Thomas P. Majewski Buys 3,000 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 1.3 %

ECC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 612,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,889. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enstar Group LTD grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 337,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 111,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.