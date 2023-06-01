Thomas P. Majewski Buys 3,000 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 1.3 %
ECC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 612,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,889. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $13.17.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Credit (ECC)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.