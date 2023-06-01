The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,972,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $449,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Toro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1,410.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Toro by 990.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

