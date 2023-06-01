The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.6 %

SHW stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.65. The company had a trading volume of 727,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,379. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

