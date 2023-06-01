The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL) Plans Dividend of $0.20

The RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:XBIL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2034 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,658. RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13.

RBB Fund, Inc. – US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

