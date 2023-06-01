The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 72,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

PG traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.73. 3,586,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.