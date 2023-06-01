The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,320 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,228. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.