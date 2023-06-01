Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.89

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003314 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $837.98 million and $13.97 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,225,820 coins and its circulating supply is 940,029,813 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

