Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $4.02 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $243,981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $143,379,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $30,706,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $3,051,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Insider Activity at Brookfield
Brookfield Price Performance
Shares of BN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 617,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,839. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.41.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield (BN)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.