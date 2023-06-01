Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $4.02 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $243,981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $143,379,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $30,706,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $3,051,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 617,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,839. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.