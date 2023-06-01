Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.25 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 827,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

