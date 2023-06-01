Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 701,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 654,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,106.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 21,773.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

