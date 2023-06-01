Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,720 shares of company stock worth $27,358,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.51 on Thursday, reaching $208.44. 115,288,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,134,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.99. The firm has a market cap of $660.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

