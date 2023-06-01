Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.57 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Terra has a market capitalization of $231.70 million and $26.57 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003109 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 279,367,483 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

