Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $497.10 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $497.10 million and approximately $17.61 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003079 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003106 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,848,359,989,007 coins and its circulating supply is 5,858,096,545,852 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

