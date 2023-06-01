Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TVE)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 7,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

