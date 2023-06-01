Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

