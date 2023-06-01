Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,986,825 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

