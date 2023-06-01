Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $98,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.63. 5,948,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,052,352. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

