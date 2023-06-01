Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

