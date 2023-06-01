Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,868 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 190,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.60. 4,825,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,922. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
