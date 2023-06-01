Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,865 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CION traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 113,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.34.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 715.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.