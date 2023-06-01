Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,865 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CION Investment Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CION traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 113,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.34.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 715.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
CION Investment Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.