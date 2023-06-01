Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $375,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

