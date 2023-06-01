Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,233 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

