Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,504. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.37.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.