Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,125,000 after purchasing an additional 482,506 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.65. 2,095,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.