Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $4,027,681.13 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $154.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

