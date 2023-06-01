Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.47. 253,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 533,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Symbotic Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Symbotic by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Symbotic by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

