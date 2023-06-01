Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.44

Swipe (SXP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $249.54 million and approximately $123.56 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 566,253,521 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

