Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$38.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.96. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.50.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

