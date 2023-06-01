Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.65

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

