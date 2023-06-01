Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.74. 153,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 192,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SPH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $937.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 472,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.