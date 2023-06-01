StockNews.com Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to “Buy”

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of ESLT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.34. 50,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,145. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.66. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,524,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,414,000 after acquiring an additional 318,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,673,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

