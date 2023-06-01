StockNews.com Lowers Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Sell

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

SPWH traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 3,948,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,055. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.