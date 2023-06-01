StockNews.com Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Sell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Down 1.7 %

SHOP stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 13,141,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,428,391. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

