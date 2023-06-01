StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.