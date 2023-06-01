StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.