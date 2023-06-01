StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
