StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
Argo Group International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. 273,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,680. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $44.18.
About Argo Group International
