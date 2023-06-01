StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGOGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. 273,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,680. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.